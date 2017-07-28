A music festival for Tafic

Tagwilila celebrations confirmed

Tafic Football Club supporters and soccer lovers in general have been urged to attend the ‘Tagwilla Music Festival’, slated for 5th August at the Francistown Sports Complex.

The fundraising initiative, which will be headlined by Vee Mampeezy, is the brainchild of Cue Beat Production in conjunction with the Tafic management.

Cue Beat Production is a wholly citizen owned company formed and incorporated in 2015 by Mosa Puso, more popularly known as DJ Cue.

The company has been tasked by the Tafic Board to come up with money-making schemes to facilitate the club’s smooth return to the country’s elite division.

“That is when Tagwilila celebrations was born,” noted Cue, adding that ATI, Dramaboi and Han C amongst others, would also be performing at the event.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment, the veteran DJ explained that ‘Operation Tagwilila’ is a series of events geared towards raising awareness and funds for the club.

“These include the winter fitness aerobathon at Galo Mall starting in the morning. Later that afternoon the Tagwilila celebrations will commence at the stadium with a Tafic Legends exhibition match against Zebras Masters,” continued Cue.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Tshwaragano Ward councillor Gaone Majere stressed that the celebrations present an opportunity for Tafic supporters to make a meaningful contribution to the club.

“This is a noble initiative which will secure the club’s status in top flight football,” said Majere.

The councillor encouraged Tafic’s supporters to show their support for their club by purchasing a ticket for the imminent concert, with tickets costing P80 for a single and P120 for a double.

“Francistown has been missing in action since the team’s relegation – it is now up to us as supporters to ensure that never happens,” Majere said.

His sentiments were echoed by his colleague, Andy Boatile.

The former Botswana Democratic Party youth leader insisted that the Francistown City Council is behind any initiative designed to secure Tafic’s future in the premier league.

Speaking as the Acting Deputy Mayor, Boatile said Francistown councillors are determined to see that the most recognisable football brand in the second city is back where it belongs.

“We need to do all in our power as councillors and football supporters to help this club rise up again,” said Boatile.

Itekeng Ward councillor, Lesego Kwambala opened up the responsibility to all football supporters.

The founder of Kwamabala Cup and Dablas July said the responsibility to keep Tafic in the premier league should not be left to Matjimenyenga supporters only.

“Supporters of other clubs should also help. The only way you are going to have your teams like Township Rollers playing in Francistown is when Tafic plays in the league,” Kwambala said, reiterating that the team’s league survival is important to all football fans, regardless of their allegiances.