Murderer sentenced to 13 years

On an emotional Tuesday at Francistown High Court, 33-year-old Chebukani Chikunda was sentenced to 13 years in prison for murder.

Chikunda was convicted of killing one Coleman Nkomo, who was stabbed to death at Nswazwi village on the 12th of February 2012.

The particulars of the offence are that the two were on a drinking spree together and were playing cards when an argument broke out which ended with Chikunda killing Nkomo.

Before passing sentence, Judge Phadi Solomon highlighted that Chikunda was a first time offender, which suggests he was previously a good member of society.

The Judge also took into consideration the fact that the convicted man was the father of young children.

“At the time he committed the offence he was young. Maybe he was influenced by alcohol,” reasoned the Judge.

Solomon further ruled that the 14 months Chikunda has already spent in prison would be deducted from his 13-year sentence.