Murdered woman buried without her head

The body of 29-year-old Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang who was allegedly beheaded by her boyfriend, Simon Badisa Kgowe, was buried this morning without her head.

Kerekang’s body was found dumped at Maratanang Ward in Tlokweng last week and her boyfriend, Kgowe, became a prime suspect and was arrested on Tuesday after police discovered bloody clothes, sheets and a mop at his rented house in Gaborone’s Block 3 location.

The accused appeared before Extension II Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa ordered that he should be remanded in custody as the police were still in search of the deceased’s missing head.

The prosecution also pleaded with the court not to grant the suspect bail as the police are still looking for the other two suspects and that releasing him might jeopardise their investigations.

Botswana Police Spokesperson, Near Bagali, told The Voice that they handed the body of the deceased to her family yesterday and that she was buried this morning.

He said a team of detectives are continuing with the investigations and searching for the missing head.

Meanwhile during Botswana Police Day celebrations this morning President Mokgweetsi Masisi condemned women violence.

He said he is disturbed by the murder cases where men kill their lovers.

Masisi said the Police will do all they can to arrest those responsible for the murder and that the culprits will face the full might of the law.

The President and the First Lady, yesterday visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences in Block 7 Gaborone where the funeral was held.