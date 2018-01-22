Murder suspects still on the loose

Gaborone West Police have appealed to the public to help with any information that may lead to the arrest of suspects in last week’s murder of a 28-year-old man along the Western By-pass.

The deceased who was a student at Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) was allegedly robbed of a cellphone near a hiking spot by Molapo Crossing and the thieves disappeared into the nearby bush.

He is alleged to have then followed the culprits into the bush but never came back until his body was discovered by two joggers the following day who reported the incident to the police.

The motionless body was then taken to Julia Molefhe Clinic in Block 9 where it was certified dead.

Speaking to The Voice, G/West Police Station Commander, Howard Modo, said no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

“The deceased had injuries on his chest so we suspect he was murdered. He was taken to the hospital where he was certified dead,” Modo said and appealed the public to help the police with any valuable information.