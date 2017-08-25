Murder suspect granted bail

A Maun Magistrates Court has granted bail to a Zambian man accused of killing his girlfriend early this year.

Manji Shana, 25, who is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, Gaogelwe Sedumedi , sighed with relief this week after granted conditional bail on grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the charge.

The investigating officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Otlhomilwe, told the court that in the absence of any comprehensive evidence against the accused they were hoping that finger prints picked from a bottle of beer found at the murder scene and have since been taken for forensic examination, would determine whether the suspect is implicated or not.

“The statements that were provided from all the witnesses does not connect him to the murder,” he said.

When granting the accused bail, Magistrate Mmoloki Sibanda explained that despite being a foreigner the accused was traceable as he has a permanent address in Maun.

He pointed out that at the moment there was no evidence implicating the accused to the murder and it was evident that the accused was not a flight risk as he was cooperative and had handed himself twice when the police wanted him in connection with the case.

He further ordered the accused to produce two Batswana sureties to bind themselves with P2500.00 each.

The deceased was found motionless bruised all over her body with a metal rod suspected to have been used in the murder.

Particulars of the case are that the accused murdered Sedumedi at Botshabelo, on the 14th of January 2017.