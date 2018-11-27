Murder suspect commits suicide

Police in Selebi-Phikwe have confirmed the death of a man who allegedly hanged himself following a failed rape and murder attempt.

Tidimalo Selelo, 28, who was on bail for a murder offence that he allegedly committed in 2018 is said to have attempted to rape a woman who was in the company of her boyfriend at Lebakeng cattle-post near Sefophe.

Botshabelo Police Station Commander, Gothusamang Badubi, confirmed the incident and noted that the woman that Selelo tried to rape and her boyfriend reported the confrontation.

“They stated that he was wielding an axe charging at them demanding that he be given the woman as he wanted to rape and kill her. Luckily enough the boyfriend had a knobkerrie in his jacket and he quickly reached for it and managed to defend the woman against their attacker,” revealed Badubi.

She added that Selelo then fled and the police conducted a search only to find his decomposed body two days later, hanging from a tree.

The accused, according to the police, did not leave any suicide note.