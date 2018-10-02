Murder suicide rocks the blocks

Teenage love tragedy leaves two dead and a young girl orphaned

In a dusty, litter-strewn backyard in Block 2, a family sit huddled together on a hot Friday afternoon.

They whisper anxiously amongst themselves, their faces tense and sombre, their body language strained.

Their nervous chatter is punctured by the cries of an unhappy toddler, which emanate from the two-bedroomed house at the end of the yard.

Unbeknownst to the little girl, who turns two next month, there will be many more tears to follow in the days, months and years to come.

She is too young to realise it yet, but less than two days earlier she was made an orphan, the living casualty of another murder-suicide.

At around 10 o’clock on Wednesday night (19 September), in the rented room of a small house located just 500m away, the little girl’s mum was strangled to death by her dad.

Having squeezed the life out of 19-year-old Kediemetse Sitela, his childhood sweetheart and long-time girlfriend, Olarato Senthso then hanged himself.

The family mourning in the shade outside are 24-year-old Sentsho’s shell-shocked relatives.

They are torn between sadness, disgust and disbelief at what the man they describe as ‘quiet and respectful’ has done.

For Senthsho’s cousin, Moanamisi Gabojewe, 28, to add to this potent cocktail of emotions, he has to deal with the trauma of being the one to stumble upon the dead bodies.

Indeed it was Gabojewe’s rented room where the couple were found.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Gabojewe, who like the deceased grew up in Mokubilo village, reveals Sentsho had asked him for the key to his room earlier in the day.

“He said he was meeting a mistress and wanted to use my place as he claimed he was scared his baby mama would catch them!

“At first I refused but he insisted and so I told him to come and get the keys at around 9pm, which he did,” narrates Gabojewe, his voice little more than a whisper, his eyes red raw with grief.

According to Gabojewe, he gave his cousin ‘about an hour’ before returning home.

“I knocked but Olarato refused to open, saying he wasn’t finished and that I should come back later,” continues Gabojewe, unable to suppress a shudder as he reflects that at that point, Sitela was probably already dead on the other side of the door.

“I came back 30 minutes later but this time when I knocked there was no answer. I knocked and knocked but still nothing, so I went to a friend’s house to get a screwdriver to force open the lock.”

What happened next, will haunt Gabojewe for the rest of his life.

“When I opened the door and lit with my phone, I saw Olorato dangling from the roof, with electric wire around his neck. He was facing away from me so I couldn’t see his face.

“The mother of his child was sitting on the floor as if she was alive, with her head resting besides a bucket, which was full of water,” he recalls, closing his eyes as he softly adds, “She wasn’t wearing any shoes and some of her braids had been pulled out.”

Traumatised by what he witnessed, Gabojewe says he has not been able to sleep in his house since and is staying with a friend until he can find accommodation.

“They met at Makgadikgadi Junior School and have been dating ever since. They seemed so happy together and recently moved from the village to start a new life here in Francistown – I don’t know what could have happened,” ends Gabojewe, words that are reflected in the slow, sad shrug of his thin shoulders.

Another cousin, 24-year-old Kamogelo Orefile, believes what happened was a tragic accident, ignited by a rumour that Sitela was cheating on Sentsho.

“I don’t think he meant to kill her; he just wanted to scare her. After he realised she was unconscious, he sprinkled water on her trying to revive her, but it was too late!” surmises Orefile, who was keen to stress that his cousin was a good man.

When The Voice made the short journey to the scene of the crime, there is little to hint at the horror that took place less than 48 hours before.

The room is small and confined, with space only for a threadbare sofa, a single bed and a wardrobe, upon which a dusty crate full of empty Quart bottles sits.

The curtains are drawn shut and there is a musky, stale smell that lingers.

The only suggestion of anything amiss is a solitary black braid and a disposable crime investigation glove, which lie next to each other on the clean, concrete floor.

An empty blue 20-litre bucket completes the scene.

The police originally suspected that Sentsho had drowned Sitela in the bucket.

However, the murdered girl’s uncle, Motogelwa Mosalagae confirmed that was not the case.

Speaking to The Voice outside the family home in Mokubilo on Tuesday night, the 53-year-old explained, “We went to Francistown to get the post-mortem today – it shows she was strangled.”

The family have just held evening prayers and Mosalagae is understandably upset as he talks about his young niece.

“She was an extremely loving and caring person. She was very bright at school but fell pregnant when doing Form Four at Letlhakane Senior and had to drop out.

“We were planning to take her back to school,” he said, struggling to control his emotions as the sad realisation that this will never happen sinks in.

Mosalagae, who declined to have his photo taken, sombrely added that they do not harbour any grudges against the Sentsho family, who he points out have also lost a son.

“We cannot be angry over the other family because of what happened,” he said softly, adding that they will use a picture of Sitela and Sentsho together for the funeral programme.

In the background, a group of children run around the family’s spacious garden, blissfully unaware that anything is wrong.

Amongst them is Sitela’s young daughter. She falls but immediately picks herself up – it is something she will have to do again later on in life, when she comes to learn of her parents’ tragic fate.