Murder by poisoning suspects granted bail

Kanye magistrate court has granted three murder accused bail as police conclude investigations in the matter, Kanye police station commander, Mmoloki Mogale has confirmed.

The three accused, Tiroyaone Mmalephutshe Masuku, 45, Kedibonye Moggie Ramoruiwa, 44, and Kamogelo Ralokha, 30 were released from police custody after being held for months as the police awaited post mortem results.

They have been charged for allegedly poisoning a former police officer, Thatayaone Ogotseng in January this year.

Ogotseng who was then having an affair and cohabiting with Masuku, a married woman who had run away from her matrimonial home, was found dead in the street on January 14, 2018.

His death certificate indicated that he had succumbed to a heart related complication, but Ogotseng’s family maintained that it was an induced ailment through poisoning.

The family’s chief suspect was Masuku as they alleged that at the time of Ogotseng’s demise, he wanted to terminate their illicit affair. Exacerbating the family’s suspicion was the fact that Ogotseng was found lying dead next to his vehicle with some foam seething from his mouth.

The postmortem results are however yet to be made public as they form part of prosecution exhibits.