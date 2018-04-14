A 42 year old man of Newstands ward in Kasane, has been arrested for murder, again. Banoziba Dambe has been arrested for the murder of Gaone Matebele, one of three accused persons for a murder in which a woman and four children were burnt to death in a house last year.

Information gathered by this publication is that, the deceased, who was out on bail was reported missing after his last court mention on the 28th of March this year. Investigations into the matter revealed that Dambe was the last person to be seen with the missing person.

“He was called for questioning this week and indeed he led the investigating team to the remains of the deceased,” said a source from the investigating team. Confirming the incident, Officer Commanding, District N0 7, Kasane, Senior Superintendent Thari Senwelo, said that they were holding the 42 year old who is currently out on bail in connection with another murder.

“The deceased was an accomplice in a murder and was staying with the suspect.” He said that the details on how the deceased was killed were still unknown. “It a new case that we are still investigating.”

Dambe, who was a taxi man in Kasane, made headlines last year after he was accused of burning his girlfriend and her kids in a house. He was acting together with his wife, Tiny, Lesedi Khundu and the deceased. They were granted bail and Dambe went on to commit the recent murder.