Murder accused says cops planted weapon on him

A Zimbabwean illegal immigrant charged with murder has accused the police of planting the alleged murder weapon on him.

The unemployed Prince Moyo, 24, is alleged to have murdered a Kago Keletse, 24, in a bar brawl at Matiloje four years ago.

When appearing before Francistown Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko, Moyo said he did not have the knife with him when he was arrested.

“The police are the ones who took the knife and planted it on me and I am wondering what I am going to say during trial about the knife I do not know anything about,” said the accused person.

Magistrate Kapeko then asked him to save what he was saying in court for his lawyer as he was raising issues of evidence.

State prosecutor, Mothusi Meshack, told court that they are waiting for the results from the forensic laboratory.

Moyo is also charged with another count of entering Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry.

The accused person is to appear again on the 22nd of January for status hearing.