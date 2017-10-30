Murder accused ‘Step Mother’ awaits psychiatric report

The infamous murder case in which 33-year-old Gaofenngwe Selalo is accused of abducting and killing her boyfriend’s son last year, continued this morning before a Broadhurst Magistrate Court.

The case had been set for committal to the high court today, but Selalo- through her lawyers, pleaded that the committal be postponed as she is still awaiting results from Sbrana Psychiatric hospital.

Selalo who is facing charges of Child Abduction and Murder told the court that she believes the results from Sbrana will be of great assistance in her case.

The committal has now been moved to November 28th before Magistrate Tshepo Thedi.

The 11-year-old boy, Clifford Mochocho, was reported missing in March last year and after a month-long search police investigations pointed towards Selalo as she was said to have been the last person seen with the little boy in a combi after school on the day he went missing.

At the time, Selaolo was said to have been staying with the boy and his father, Louis Masimba, in Block 3.

As police investigations intensified, Selalo is said to have led the Police to Clifford’s decomposed body which was exhumed at a hill near Mankgodi.

He was buried the same day after the family was called in to identify his remains.

Selaolo has since been granted bail.