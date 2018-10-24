Multiple sex partners not cool- First Lady

First lady, Neo Masisi, has cautioned young girls against having multiple sex partners.

Masisi was addressing the youngsters at a recent inaugural girls summit that was held under the theme ‘Breaking barriers’ that was also held in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) where a sizeable number of young girls attended.

Speaking at the launch, which she says she intends to make countrywide, the first lady said: “My ultimate goal is to reach out to as many girls around the country mainly to hear their stories and to share inspiring stories and guidance that ultimately empower them with life skills. I will not forget boys, but remember girls are more vulnerable.”

Masisi who herself has one daughter also highlighted that there are a lot of issues that affect the girl child today, which range from teenage pregnancy, sexual exploitation and abuse, drugs and alcohol abuse as well as peer pressure.

“The main aim of this platform is to allow you to address these issues the best way you know how, as well as share information on matters that hinder your success,” she said.

Masisi further said “I want to see girls who are not afraid to speak out, who view the world with optimism and ambition. Girls who know they can be cool without doing drugs, without having multiple sex partners.”