MultiChoice Talent Factory launched in Zambia

In the spirit of igniting the region’s creative industries, MultiChoice recently held a glamorous opening ceremony in Lusaka, Zambia, to officially launch their Talent Factory Academy for Southern Africa.

The landmark programme sees 20 young African creatives – including filmmakers, story and scriptwriters – take part in a year-long training scheme in the Zambian capital.

From a local perspective, 22-year-old Serena Mmfinyana and Nikita Mokgware, 23, will represent Botswana at the training project.

Catching up with the ladies on the sidelines – after Katlego Ntirang literally brought the house down with her stunning performance (she stuck to Setswana with her rendition of Karma) – the youthful duo could hardly contain their excitement.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, they said, “When we joined the competition we did not think we would make it this far. But now that we are here the goal is to impress and go back home after a year with tons of material to develop the industry.”

Giving a brief outline of what the training will entail, MultiChoice Botswana Marketing Manager, Thembile Legwaila-Ndzinge said, “They will be under the tutelage of Mr. Berry Lwando (Academy Director) and other experts in the film and television industry at the Academy where they will develop skills in scriptwriting, storytelling, film, audiovisual technique and other related disciplines.”

Explaining the idea behind the initiative, MultiChoice Regional Director – Southern Region, Nyiko Shiburi said, “For us the MultiChoice Talent Factory is an extension of our commitment as MultiChoice to enrich lives through the products and services we offer.

“Over the last few years we have faced many challenges, but despite this we have continued to invest and made a meaningful contribution to the economy.”

For his part, the Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng said the development was a sign the public sector were finally heeding his call to create employment for the youth.

Olopeng voiced his optimism that after the training, on their return to Botswana, Mmfinyana and Mokgware would share their experiences with others and ultimately be in a position to contribute toward employment-creation themselves.

“We have two young people who have been given the opportunity to learn from the very best. It is no doubt that MultiChoice and its associates are leading in terms of content production and, as has already been mentioned, why should someone else come to tell out African stories, why can’t we do that ourselves,” said Olopeng, who stressed government’s commitment to assisting the creative industry.

“As we speak my ministry has already engaged a consultant on the ground working on strategy on how to promote the creative industry in the country,” he revealed.