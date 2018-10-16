MultiChoice launches Talent Factory in a night of glitz and glamour

In a night of glitz and glamour- a first of its kind, and as a way of developing talent to tell authentic African Stories, MutiChoice launched the Southern African MultiChoice Talent Factory last week.

Representing Botswana was Serena Mmfinyana and Nikita Mokgware who made the cut out of a pool of hopefuls.

The two ladies will now spend the rest of the year in Zambia, Lusaka for training.

MultiChoice Botswana Marketing Manager, Thembile Legwaila-Ndzinge, confirmed: “As you know MultiChoice Botswana sent two young ladies to join 18 other young film & TV industry hopefuls for a year-long course at the Academy. Our two entrants, will be under the tutelage of Mr. Berry Lwando (Academy Director) and other experts in the film and television industry at the Academy where they will develop skills in scriptwriting, storytelling, film, audiovisual technique and other related disciplines.”

Speaking at the colorful opening ceremony In Zambia this past Thursday, which was also graced by the Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture, Thapelo Olopeng, the Regional Director – Southern Region Nyiko Shiburi explained that “For MultiChoice, there is a plethora of instances that show our dedication to local and relatable content. Through our channels, MultiChoice has made extensive investments in the development of original programming in the Southern Region.”

Shiburi further stated: “For us the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is an extension of our commitment as MultiChoice to enrich lives through the products and services we offer. However, over the last few years we have faced many challenges, but despite this, we have continued to invest and made a meaningful contribution to the economy, including through employment, tax revenues and creating and empowering small businesses- contributions that are critical for a nation’s growth and prosperity.”

For her part, representing the host country the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government spokesperson, Dora Siliya, commended MultiChoice for their efforts. “I want to call on the private sector and reiterate that the magic in the film sector in other countries such as Nigeria is a result of the private sector such as banks and others taking a chance on the film industry. We are not going to turn our stories if we are going to wait for financial support from overseas. We can only tell our stories if the private sector in our countries in the Region takes a chance on these young people and most of all the film industry as a whole.”