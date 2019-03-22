MultiChoice launches online MTF portal

MultiChoice Botswana through the MultiChoice talent factory (MTF) this week launched the much anticipated MTF portal.

The online portal follows the launch of three regional MTF Academies in West, East and Southern Africa.

The MTF is a 12-month film training programme aimed at upskilling the passionate young film creatives.

“The interactive online portal is aimed at profiling and connecting Africa’s industry creatives andbringing pan-African talent and opportunities together in one place.The digital portal will allow filmmakers across the continent to network find talent and showcase their work,” reads a statement from MultiChoice Botswana.

Through the portal local film makers and aspiring film makers can all meet under one roof to exchange ideas and or form collaborative partnerships.

“With increasing cross continental coverage filmmakers are looking for networks beyond their own borders. As a producer in Nigeria it is exciting to know it is possible to co-produce in Angola for example with access to local talent and production partners. The Portal is made for mobile and is therefore accessible to any filmmaker anywhere in the world,” says Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director MultiChoice Talent Factory.

Access to the portal is through registration on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com which will serve as an authoritative source of industry news, supported by MultiChoice’s long-standing position of being Africa’s leading storyteller.

The MTF Portal forms part of the investment MultiChoice has made to improving the quality and supporting the production of local content and storytelling across the continent.

The MTF Portal will serve both seasoned professionals and aspiring talent in Africa’s film and TV industry.

For Berry Lwando, MTF Academy Southern Africa Director, the establishment of the portal was the obviosly next step for the industry.

“Our progression as African storytellers has been so rapid over the years that the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the establishment of the portal. Our industry’s professionals have always been able to connect with one another but not as ideally as the industry has demanded. With the portal, we can seamlessly access our talents and knowledge and share them across the world with one another. It’s an incredible time to be working in creative African film and television,”he concludes.