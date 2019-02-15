Multichoice Factory Talent brings Masterclass to Botswana

Last week, Allison Triegaardt, an expert creative director was in the country at the invitation of Multichoice to conduct the Multichoice Factory Talent (MFT) Masterclass.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment at AFDA where she conducted the class, Triegaardt explained she was here to impart her knowledge as an expert in story-telling and to upskill local talent.

She noted that Botswana boasts an abundance of talent, which only needs to be equipped with the right skills to be at par with the rest of the continent.

Triegaardt’s appearance is quite a coup for the country’s entertainment industry as she boasts a wealth of TV and film experience in multiple African markets.

She is a founder of Johannesburg-based content development and production consultancy, The Televisionaries.

In addition, she has been involved in some of the continent’s most celebrated TV shows as a story consultant since 2009.

Having been instrumental in the production of TV shows such as ‘Isibaya’, she is considered one of the best in the industry, and Multichoice has brought her on board to share her knowledge and skills with other creatives in the continent.

The Masterclasses, which began last month, will see Triegaardt conducting lessons in countries such as Angola, Zambia, Nigeria Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Botswana among others.

The programme, which will be rolled out in partnership with other stakeholders, is expected to provide the creative industries a platform to learn and develop their talent, engage and connect with each other through their shared passions.