MultiChoice Botswana Kicks-Off The World Cup

MultiChoice Botswana ushered in the 2018 FIFA World CupTM with a high-energy knock-out tournament over the weekend.

The soccer tournament saw different media houses and MultiChoice Botswana staff battling it out for the winning trophy, and bragging rights.

The action-packed event also served to announce that DStv customers in Botswana are only a month away from experiencing the world’s biggest sporting event from as low as P85 when SuperSport airs all live 64 games starting on 14th June.

Speaking at the Molapo 5-A-Side pitch where the tournament was held, MultiChoice Botswana Marketing & PR Manager Thembile Ndzinge stressed the importance of bringing the World Cup to DStv customers: “Our key focus as MultiChoice Botswana has always been, and continues to be, making amazing content more easily accessible to our valued customers. On 14th June, all DStv customers, regardless of package, will have a front-row seat to what we all know is the most anticipated sport event of the year,” she commented. “In order to make the experience even more worthwhile, many of these live games will also be available in HD, and with DStv Now, our live streaming app, customers can catch the games wherever they are whether it be on their phones, tablets or laptops.”

DStv customers will also be treated to pre World Cup pop-up channels.

On 18 April, the SuperSport pop-up channel for the World Cup launched on SS14, giving DStv customers the opportunity to ‘Connect with Greatness’ ahead of the tournament kick-off on 14th June.

Starting 28th May, the History of Football pop-up channel will also be launched on DStv in association with A+E Networks International on The History Channel (DStv Ch 186) to delight DStv Premium, Compact+ and Compact customers with 14 days of original, globally-focused premium documentary series, short form specials and a selection of FIFA World Cup films.

The pop-up channels will offer fans a telescopic view into the legacy of the Fifa World Cup, from short stories like Africa Odyssey, that focus on the spectacular rise of African football on the World Cup stage, to longer length documentaries like Futebol Arte that follows the narrative of the 1982 FIFA World Cup when Brazil’s legendary team failed to win the title despite capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Gideon Khobane, Chief Executive of SuperSport, says: “I can say without fear of contradiction that the FIFA World Cup is perhaps the one sport event that locks in every nation on earth. With a storied history and great highlights, it lends itself to television broadcasts in every way. This pop-up channel signals SuperSport’s bold intention to help fans connect with greatness long before the 2018 edition begins – we hope they enjoy it as it’s only available on DStv.”