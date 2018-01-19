Mugabe presented with Gaddafi scenario

When tables turned on former President Robert Mugabe last November, there was obviously behind the scenes talks and happenings that were never made public.

Last Friday, presidential spokesman, George Charamba who also served under Mugabe in the same capacity gave the world a glimpse of what was happening from the time the army took over up to the time when Uncle Bob eventually gave in.

His interview with a local daily almost broke the internet as people seem to be still as much eager to know of what happened during that very interesting era in Zimbabwe.

Speaking for the first time, Charamba spoke of how he, together with Mugabe’s trusted Catholic cleric, Father Fidelis Mukonori and then deputy intelligence boss Aaron Nhepera shuttled between the army top brass offices and Mugabe’s private home as they conveyed messages to and from the two parties.

What is clear from the interview is that initially Mugabe thought he would still emerge a victor and remain the leader while the army on one hand had already decided that there was no going back.

This is evidenced by the revelation that Mugabe spoke over the phone with the then fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa and tried to persuade him to come back home so they can kiss and make up.

Before the military intervention, Mnangangwa who had been tipped to take over from Mugabe had been fired for being disloyal and disrespectful among other charges, automatically dismissing him from the succession race and propelling former first lady Grace to succeed her husband.

Fearing for his life after his dismissal, Mnangagwa skipped the country and sought political asylum in South Africa.

Unfortunately for cunning Uncle Bob, it was too late to charm his former deputy or the army.

Time had come for him relinquish power even though he tried to clutch at straws by saying Mngangang should come back and be reinstated so that life can go on with him (Mugabe) still being the leader.

After probably realising that Mugabe was so out of touch with reality, Charamba says the army bosses sent them with a chilling message to Mugabe.

“The commanders sent us with a very chilling message, they said, please go and get the president to appreciate the gravity of the situation out there. There was a possibility of a Lybian scenario where the president would have been dragged out of the blue roof (Mugabe’s home) and lynched. It was going to be possible because the soldiers said ‘we cannot turn our guns on civilians who are marching against the president and spill blood’. I started visualizing an image of Muammar Gaddafi, I literally went argh argh argh,” Charamba was quoted saying.

The later former Lybian leader was captured after days on the run and killed by rebel fighters in 2011.

He was shot several times while pleading for his life.

So I guess after being presented with this scenario and imagining himself being humiliated, Mugabe then did the honourable thing and resigned.

Also according to Charamba, the once feisty Grace was in support of the resignation probably because she knew that if Mugabe remained defiant, things would get nasty and the masses would do justice to them.

One can only imagine what people would have done, especially to Grace who had become the enemy of the people because of her uncouth behaviour.

In other news, I am taking with a pinch of salt, reports that looters are heeding to Mnangagwa’s call to return externalized funds.

State media reports that millions of dollars have been since brought back since the president made the call in December.

For all we know this could be a lie as they will never present the evidence.

And again the man himself has been fingered before in the missing $15 billion diamond revenue which according to then president Mugabe was never accounted for.