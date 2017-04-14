Mudenga back for his chain

Ousted F/town deputy mayor returns

Former Francistown Council Deputy Mayor, Lechedzani Mudenga who went missing in action for close to five months until fellow councilors decided to replace him has come back to demand his mayoral chain.

Speaking in an interview outside court where his fraud case was postponed, the beleaguered Deputy Mayor said his demotion which took place on the 21st of February was unlawful because it was effected when he was ill and hospitalised.

Taking a swipe at his detractors whom he claimed celebrated his perceived demise, Mudenga said that they would be up for a big surprise at the next full council meeting in May.

“The action taken by fellow councilors in February was both unconstitutional and heartless. Come the next council meeting in May, I am going to take my seat next to the Mayor. The current Deputy Mayor just has to vacate my seat because I am still the elected deputy mayor of Francistown.”

He said he had tendered a doctor’s sick note to the council and was therefore shocked by the councilor’s fast move to replace him.

“I still have the Deputy Mayor’s office keys in my possession because that’s my office. I have not vacated the office because I did not resign. My valuables are still in that office. No one apart from the cleaner should have entered that office while I was gone. The council cannot have two Deputy Mayors,” Mudenga charged.

The whole saga according to him, was fuelled by greed.

“Its obvious certain greedy people eyed my seat and hoped that I would die but now that I have recovered I’m coming for my job, otherwise there’ll be legal implications,” he warned.

Lambasting the man who replaced him, Mudenga said he couldn’t believe that Councilor Radisigo would be the one to steal his position of Deputy Mayor as if he (Mudenga) was dead.

“My health problem is not a secret. Everyone knows that I used to be a size 54 but now I am around size 38 because of sickness. People are just quick to judge but very slow to correct themselves after making errors in judgment. Imagine all the departments, even fellow ruling BDP party structures failed to follow the right procedure before getting someone to replace me,” the astonished politician said.

Mudenga’s lawyer, Kagiso Jani admitted that there were irregularities surrounding his client’s removal from office.

He said it was clear some procedures were not followed when demoting Mudenga adding that they were ready to file a suit if his client gives them instructions to do so.

“We can only open a case if he is not allowed to resume his previous position as Deputy Mayor since he was never given any formal notice of his demotion. If he wants us to fight his case, we are ready to do so, because there are some elements showing that his demotion was unlawful,” Jani said.