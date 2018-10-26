Mteezy’s mountain

Ramokgwebana born Christian rapper Mteezy will drop his third single titled ‘Mountain’ on 30th November.

The Voice of the Fittest Rapper nominee exalts Jesus’ name in the song and calls on all faced with challenges to have faith and trust in him.

“The song talks about challenges we face and I’m simply telling people that with Jesus’ name we can move mountains,” he told GIG.

“I wanted people to be aware that the name of Jesus has the power and authority to move every mountain or challenges they are facing, and that at his name every knee bows and demons tremble.”