The first and annual Ms Francistown FA Cup Beauty Pageant will be staged at the Civic Hall on Friday 30th March.

Young ladies mostly from tertiary institutions will strut their stuff in this first of a series of events leading to the main event on 1st-2nd June.

The Francistown FA Cup is an initiative by a sports entrepreneur Moalosi Chaikhwa.

Entertainment will be provided by a host of local stars that include Mteezy and DJ Almac De Moy.