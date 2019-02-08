Mr O’s joke performance

On Friday, Shaya was amongst the masses that attended the comedy gig at an upmarket hotel in the capital.

The show, which is slated to take place on the first Friday of every month, featured popular radio personality Mr O, also known as Tshaba Tshutshu.

Unfortunately the pint-sized radio jock proved to be the joke of the night. His routine fell flat and his jokes barely raised a chuckle!

Mr O is quite the DJ and is well known for his ability to whip up a storm on the decks, so Shaya had high hopes for the jockey’s jokes.

Alas it was not to be and Mr O flopped.

My man, I admire your determination but I suggest you leave the comedy to the professionals to avoid further embarrassment in the future.

Oh and congratulations on your Hall of Fame award, you deserve it, especially after the alleged bad blood that once existed between you and the radio station.