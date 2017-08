Pleasure Island will host the legendary Owen Rampha this Saturday for another epic Spring night.

Mr O as he’s known in music circles has been a regular in the Francistown entertainment scene.

Mr ‘Tshaba Tshutshu’ will play alongside the Francistown trio of DJ Cheng, Dude and Mr Cue at one of Francistown’s prime entertainment centres.

Entrance is free before 9pm while late comers will be charged P40.