Michael Sekaba, an Afro house DJ will next week start a tour in South Africa.

Mr Ale, as the DJ is popularly known will perform in Pretoria on the 28th at Muswenko Lifestyle Lounge at an event called Student Night.

The show will be hosted by T. Lepstar.

The following day he will perform at Sunny Side, hosted by Fred Abiodun.

On the 30th he will invade Mafikeng at the Mix Lounge where Bakang D- Man will be the host.

MR Ale will also have gigs in Swaziland and Angola after the South African tour.