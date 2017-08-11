MP’s waiting to jump ship

It is public knowledge that there is likely to be a formation of a new party from the troubled Botswana Movement for Democracy.

However, it looks like the BMD will not be the only party affected by this.

Shaya has it on good authority that some Members of Parliament are ready to jump ship should the new party be formed.

If this happens, it would effectively signal the end of the Umbrella for Democratic Change in Parliament as the new kids would have more MPs.

Big developments in Botswana politics – you heard it here first!