Mowana copper mine operations to stabilise

Copper prices expected to be on the up until 2020

Botswana’s only productive copper mine, Mowana Copper Mine in Mosetse village is putting on a brave face during the most trying times in the country’s mining industry.

Following its closure in December 2015, the mine is back on full time production following completion of the first blast in April and a successful trial period.

The revival of the mine is expected to boost the country’s economy following the placement of both BCL and Tati mines under provisional liquidation.

Addressing staff last Thursday, Managing Director Kevin van Wouw, said he was confident that the mine could be a story of success in an industry grappling with negative sentiment.

Wouw said he based his sentiments on the realisation that they have a fully capable team of 248 miners including four expatriates, a number which is expected to increase with the arrival of equipment operators and maintainers.

“In June, before the adverse events of July, was the first month we achieved breakeven,” Wouw said.

He said with the copper prices expected to be at current or higher levels at least until 2020, they will be able to survive any future downturn in copper prices.

“Over the next three months, stability will be achieved in operation, largely driven by our mining effort, and the capitalisation required to be a competent owner miner,” he said.

The Managing Director said both their north and south pits which were water logged following the country’s wettest rainy season in 50 years have been pumped dry, giving them access to the full ore body.

“We’ll be commencing the Dense Media Separation (DMS) upgrade project from the end of September, and expect to be commissioning this upgraded facility toward June 2018,” he said.

He further said their exploration drilling to the north pit has demonstrated 2% grades from 10m down, which widens as they progress to the north.

“So after the remedial waste stripping, we’ll be ensured of sufficient ores going forward,” said Wouw.

The MD told his staff that he was successful in obtaining $15m commitment to funding, of which they have only used $4million to date. He said although the funding has been slow to flow, he expects it to be better.

“This is in addition to the $23m funding commitment we have for the underlying transaction with Messina Copper Botswana and for the DMS expansion,” he said.

Although the MD said he expects to have an upgraded processing facility, a full expanded mining fleet, and possibly opening up an underground mine at Makala, he also highlighted some of the challenges they faced.

One of their biggest challenges was the unsuccessful Reverse Take Over (RTO) by Alecto under the Directorship of Mark Jones.

Alecto Minerals plc is an African focused, gold exploration and development company with projects in Zambia, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Alecto was expected to become a 60% shareholder in the mine with the remainder held by former majority shareholder, ZCI Holdings.

On the 11th July, Alecto was delisted from AIM market, pending conclusion of the RTO transaction, and its conditions precedent.

“Alecto has however since approached the Botswana Stock Exchange to list here, before their relisting on the London AIM Market,” Wouw said.

He said once this process is concluded Alecto will undergo a name change and trade under Cradle Arc Mining.

“This is a positive step forward, and we wish their success in order to participate in our project going forward.” added Wouw.