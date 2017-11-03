Movie reviews by Theo Silitshena; Ragnarok

2017 ‧ Fantasy/Science fiction film ‧ 2h 10m

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger.

Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

Director: Taika Waititi

Budget: 180 million USD

Music composed by: Mark Mothersbaugh

Story by: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Eric Pearson, Christopher Yost, Larry Lieber, Stephany Folsom

In Norse mythology, Ragnarök is a series of future events, including a great battle, foretold to ultimately result in the death of a number of major figures including the gods Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Heimdallr (Idris Elba), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the occurrence of various natural disasters.

Afterward, the world will resurface anew and fertile, the surviving and returning gods will meet, and the world will be repopulated by two human survivors.

The first two Thor films didn’t really have a big impact on the franchise nor the Marvel cinematic universe but ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ did what ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ did for Captain America (Chris Evans).

Thor needed a revamp from his morally constricted; one sided – macho man, every fan knew and loved.

Pretty much what I’m saying is forget about the last two films this is our new Thor, love him.

Thor is set off on a race against time to prevent Hela; Goddess of Death and Odin’s first born from destroying Asgard and on his journey the mighty Thor gets stranded on a distant alien planet.

Thor’s only way off world is through the perilous “Devils Anus”.

Thor meets new allies and enemies and some old ones like Loki, Hulk, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Honestly, I cannot say anything bad about Taika Waititi new fresh and unique take of the Thor franchise.

Taika’s vision made the character of Thor feel more human, complex and funny instead of this invulnerable God with no real story arc.

The tone is totally different from the last two films..The whole cast with a doubt stole the show, especially the banter between Thor and Hulk it was hilarious.

Jeff Goldblum was incredible as the Grandmaster, at times you’ll forget you’re watching a superhero flick, a series of jokes were thrown into the mix but a bit too much making it hard for emotionally scenes to hit their mark.

Javier Aguirresarobe’s, cinematography is doubtfully a piece of art some fight scenes like the introduction of the Valkyries encounter with Hela felt like, I was watching a violent renaissance piece with beautiful women stabbing each other with spears .

Hulk’s CGI felt a little bit undone in specific scenes but it won’t ruin your viewing experience.

Thor: Ragnarok is an amazing film, felt a little too ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in the middle but that’s not a bad thing.

I highly recommend this film and it’s fun for the whole family.