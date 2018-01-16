Movie reviews by Theo Silitshena; Bright

2017 ‧ Thriller film/Fantasy ‧ 1h 57m

In an alternate present day, humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time.

Two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it.

Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which, in the wrong hands, could destroy everything.

Initial release: December 22, 2017 (USA)

Director: David Ayer

Budget: 90 million USD

Screenplay: Max Landis

Music composed by: Junkie XL, Dave Sardy

In a world where racism and subrogation falls upon the orcs for choosing the wrong side in an ancient war; elves control the worlds money and are generally the wealthiest race and fairies have inherited the same hate we share towards cockroaches.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton embark on a race to stop a satanic group of terrorist elves from using a magic wand and reincarnating the “Dark Lord”.

One thing you can appreciate about Bright is its in-depth observation on race and status in relation to event that perspire in everyday life.

The orcs are generally shunned and looked down upon as the lesser race compared to humans and elves, even though the elves live in secluded more prestigious communities but if you look deeply the orcs have taken the mantle of portraying the lives of ‘black lives’ in the real world and how they live in constant conflict with law enforcement officials; in a way because of their appearance they are treated differently and more aggressively in comparison to all the other races.

In relation to the humans whom have overlooked issues like the difference of race, culture and religion; they have united and become one and throughout the film they stigmatize and discriminate, officer Jackoby (Joel Edgerton) an orc for being the first orc on the police force.

Joel Edgerton played officer Jackoby and for a huge terrifying orc, you can’t help but fall in love with this character; from his innocent antics of trying to build a working relationship with Will Smith to his heartwarming character arc of not being accepted by the humans and his fellow orcs.

The dedication Joel Edgerton put into this from his performance to the 4 hours he spent with the make-up and costume department it’s no wonder Will Smith admitted that he felt rather bad for being paid more than his Bright co-star Joel Edgerton, especially as he had to wear less prosthetics.

The film as whole is very interesting on its own right and will keep you glued to your seat, but in my opinion the key niche of the film is its ability to use elves and orcs to tackle race relations.

Bright can’t be found in your local cinema but it’s one of my ‘go-to’s ‘for the prefect ‘Netflix and Chill’.

