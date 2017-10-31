Movie reviews by Theo Kemelo Silitshena; The Snowman

2017 ‧ Drama/Mystery ‧ 1h 59m

For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide.

His investigation leads him to “The Snowman Killer,” an elusive sociopath who continuously taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games.

As the vicious murders continue, Harry teams up with a brilliant recruit to try and lure the madman out of the shadows before he can strike again.

Initial release: October 13, 2017 (Norway)

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Story by: Jo Nesbø

Screenplay: Matthew Michael Carnahan, Hossein Amini, Peter Straughan

Music composed by: Jonny Greenwood, Marco Beltrami

The Snowman is not the worst film I’ve seen this year but for a thriller it’s really not that thrilling. My advice is that you save your money or just watch Unlocked.

The Snowman just seems like a TV series that managed to get enough money to make a movie; the fact that it’s based on a bestselling novel by Jo Nesbøl is baffling.

Harry Hole, an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender), investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter; he fears an elusive serial killer nicknamed “The Snowman” may be active again.

With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the detective must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

It seems like a pretty straightforward plot to follow right? It’s not; nothing in this film is delivered well enough to keep on the edge of your seat.

First of all the actors, Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, JK Simmons and surprising to find in this film Val Kilmer gave an unsatisfactory performance, little to non character development The Snowman’s characters are paper-thin individual with predictable intent, they want to solve a crime and stop a serial killer.

Despite Michael Fassbender’s star power his performance is uninspiring and just dries not really giving the audience someone to rote for and honestly watching the film I was secretly hoping the killer would just off Fassbender and end mediocrity.

The Snowman’s editing is also alluding some of the scenes are just jumpy and seemed insignificant, one moment you’re in the present with the protagonist and the next you’re in a flashback.

It’s all over the place and the film is disappointing; it had the elements to be one of the best releases this year, The Snowman had a great cast, fantastic director and an astonishing screenplay; they didn’t even need the screenplay the book was fine on its own.

I suspect issues in the production that hindered the Snowman’s success.

If you want my recommendation, don’t watch it My Little Pony: The Movie, is still out and playing in theatres it’s not that bad.