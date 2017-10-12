Movie reviews by Theo Kemelo Silitshena; Blade Runner 2049

R 2017 ‧ Fantasy/Science fiction film ‧ 2h 43m

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.

K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Rating: R (for violence, some sexuality, nudity and language)

Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Written By: Michael Green, Hampton Fancher

In Theaters: Oct 6, 2017 Wide

Box Office: $32,753,122

Runtime: 164 minutes

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailers may give you the implication that this is your typical Hollywood blockbuster sequel but it is not, Blade runner2049 is a detective drama set in a futuristic fantasy world.

The original Blade runner has more action scenes than the sequel and even it did not have a lot of action, redefining the general expectations of a mainstream blockbuster troupes.

Ryan Gosling playsLAPD officer K, a genetically modified human clone called a “replicate”which are basically a slave workforce for the humans.K tracks down and retires previous models of replicas, he encounters a mystery from the past that could shape the futureor destroy it and requires the help of Harrison Ford’s character Deckard to help him solve this mystery and foil the plans of those in positions of power who want to stop him.

Ryan Gosling plays the character of K very well as he investigates this mystery while dealing with of a lot of emotions and memories from the past,affecting him and thestoryline which makes it hard for him to internalize, he explores the Blade Runner universe anddiscovers all this information and learns what it takes to be human.Jared Leto plays the main antagonist, Wallace a business man with a god complex who intends on manipulating K’s discovery for his own maniacal needs.

Jared Leto surprisingly has less screen time in Blade Runner than he did on Suicide Squad as joker despite the heavy role he plays on the trailers.

Visually this film is magnificent it feels like every single shot was a piece of art, watching the film I was In awe of Robert Deegan’smesmerizing cinematography.

The musical score was also marvelous and gave a huge contribution to the narrative echoing an industrial and mechanical feel of the universe making the environment seem like its alive.

I will warn you that the sound does tend to get a bit too loud.

Blade Runner 2049 has a slow pace and is nearly 3 hours long so I understand if it doesn’t have the right element’s of a blockbuster that audiences have become accustomed to over the years.

Blade Runner 2049 is a solid film on its own and not your typical sequel that leaves you hanging setting up for the next installment,this film tells its story and ends the story.