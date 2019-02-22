Movie night in the Ghetto

This Friday, Las Estrellas Creations in partnership with

Molapo Leisure Gardens will host their first ever Pop Cinema event.

The outdoor cinema’s debut movie night will show ‘Forever My Girl’ – a film that tells the story of a country music super-star who left his childhood sweetheart at the altar, choosing fame and fortune instead.

The romantic flick is the perfect way to see out the month of love, with the idyllic Molapo setting the ideal venue.

Patrons are encouraged to bring campchairs, picnic blankets and wrap-up warm.

Gates open at 6pm with the movie set to start at 7pm.

There will be music and preshow entertainment.

Tickets cost P50 per person.