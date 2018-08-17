Mountbatten set to acquire local safari camp

Mountbatten Limited Group, the one-time largest shareholder of Wilderness Safaris, is close to acquiring a local outfit, Xigera Safari Camp in the Okavango Delta.

Voice Money has learnt that an offer has been made, with proceedings at an advanced stage.

The country stands to benefit from the acquisition through employment creation as well as skills transfer.

“Botswana has very clear and deliberate tax laws that govern any company which has an intention of operating in her territory. We will happily and most certainly conform to these as we do in all the other markets that we operate in,” stated Mountbatten Limited Group spokesperson, Michael Tollman in a communiqué from the company.

Tollman hailed Botswana’s increased infrastructure development, worthwhile environmental projects and willingness to invest in the community, as some of the ‘spurs’ that motivated the seemingly imminent acquisition.

He noted these traits had led to an influx of visitors to the country, which he is confident will eventually impact positively on the local economic ecosystem.

Xigera Safari Camp will continue to be part of the Wilderness Safari brand offering while being operated by Red Carnations Hotel Group.

The hotel group operates from London and has been voted the 2nd Best Hotel Group in the world by Travel and Leisure Magazine as well as the 3rd Best Company to work for in the United Kingdom (UK) by Sunday Times of London.

The Tollman family, which owns the world’s largest privately owned travel and tourism business with outfits in South Africa, the UK and the United States of America (USA), has worked passionately on the project to re-introduce White Rhinos to Botswana.

The family are also heavily involved in researching the behaviour of wild dogs in the Central Kalahari Desert.

“From the outset, we have placed service and quality as our defining objectives. We were proud to reinforce and restate the original goal, which is to pursue a sustainable vision based upon wildlife management, and in support of local communities,” Tollman was quoted, before concluding that the company is here for the long-term.