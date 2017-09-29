Motswana man drives world’s oldest car

28-year-old Marumo Mmopele made history recently by becaming the first Motswana to test-drive a Benz Patent Motorcar – a vehicle widely considered to be the world’s first automobile.

Mmopele had been invited to the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart, Germany, as part of a campaign by the world-famous museum to register visitors from across the world.

Developed by Carl Benz 138 years ago, the Benz Patent Motorcar was the first-ever stationary gasoline engine and could reach a maximum speed of 60KM per hour.

Talking to Voice Entertainment this week, a visibly excited Mmopele said of the automobile, “It is a one-cylinder, two-stroke unit which we were told ran for the first time back on New Year’s Eve, 1879.”

Describing the experience and mechanics of driving the vintage vehicle, Mmopele said, “The feeling is out of this world. First of all, the car is a three-wheel vehicle, more like a bicycle but it only has an engine.

“When you start the car, you push some button, then you turn a knob and spin a wheel hard enough for it to catch fire. The steering wheel is like some sort of a shaft that goes between your legs. You have to keep steering it. The car does not have gears, it only has a lever that you have to keep pushing up and down for acceleration and break.”

After the drive, Mmopele, who is the co-founder and creative Director of local photography and videography company ‘Senepe BW’, was awarded a drivers licence for the classic vehicle by the museum’s management.

It is an honour that makes him one of only 20 people in the world to own such a licence.

“To have Botswana being represented at such a prestigious event and documented by a world class brand such as Mercedes is really a game changer in the local creative industry,” stressed Mmopele.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is an automobile museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

It covers the history of the Mercedes-Benz brand and the brands associated with it.

Stuttgart is home to the Mercedes-Benz brand and the international headquarters of Daimler AG.