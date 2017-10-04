28-year-old Nick Thabiso Mmopele made history recently by becoming the first Motswana to test-drive a Benz Patent Motorcar  a vehicle widely considered to be the worlds first automobile.

Mmopele had been invited to the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart, Germany, as part of a campaign by the world-famous museum to register visitors from across the world.

Developed by Carl Benz over 130 years ago, the Benz Patent Motorcar was the first-ever stationary gasoline engine and could reach a maximum speed of 60KM per hour.

According to the Daimler website the car is a one-cylinder, two-stroke unit proved to be a success after the wife of Carl Benz drove the car a distance of 100km to show her parents the new car.

On January 29, 1886, Carl Benz applied for a patent for his vehicle powered by a gas engine.

The patent  number 37435  may be regarded as the birth certificate of the automobile.

In July 1886 the newspapers reported on the first public outing of the three-wheeled Benz Patent Motor Car, model no. 1, the website reads.

Talking to Voice Entertainment this week a visibly excited Mmopele narrated his experience driving the first car.

Describing the experience and mechanics of driving the vintage vehicle, Mmopele said the feeling is out of this world. “First of all, the car is a three-wheel vehicle, more like a bicycle but it only has an engine. When you start the car, you push a button, then you turn a knob and spin a wheel hard enough for it to catch fire. The steering wheel is like some sort of a shaft that goes between your legs. You have to keep steering it. The car does not have gears, it only has a lever that you have to keep pushing up and down for acceleration and brake,” he said.

After the drive, Mmopele, who is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of local photography and videography company Senepe BW, was awarded a drivers licence for the classic vehicle by the museum’s management.

“It is an honour that makes him one of only 20 people in the world to own such a licence.To have Botswana being represented at such a prestigious event and documented by a world class brand such as Mercedes is really a game changer in the local creative industry,” stressed Mmopele.

Mmopele is also the director and host of the new show known as ‘It Is What It Is’ (IIWII), a travel vlog currently airing on the Voice newspaper online platform, receiving thousands of views every week.

”The Vlog afforded me the opportunity to be registered as the first Motswana in the Mercedez-Benz Museum books, satisfying the museums aspirations and campaign of registering visitors from all over the world by the end of 2017,” he said.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is an automobile museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

It covers the history of the Mercedes-Benz brand and the brands associated with it.

Stuttgart is home to the Mercedes-Benz brand and the international headquarters of Daimler AG.