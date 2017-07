Motswako and Comedy in one show

HT Tautona will headline Motswa-K-omedy show that will take place at Cresta Rileys in Maun next week Thursday.

The show which is dubbed One night, One Venue, One Stage, Four Acts will have the likes of Johhny Pula, Roland and Trics.

On the decks will be Gino Santino with Ribcracker being the host.

P50 gets you in while food and drinks will be on special.