Motswafere and kapenda katuta on

The No.1 Ladies Coffee House at Thapong Visual Arts Centre will next week Friday host a show dubbed, ‘A Night of Afro Soul’ with Motswafere and Kapenda Katuta as main acts.

Kapenda, who has regularly performed with seasoned international acts, told Big Weekend he was delighted to be giving up coming artists a platform to showcase their talents.

“I will be supporting Motswafere with two members of my band for the night and I am positive that people will be impressed with our performance because we are professionals,” he said before pleading with patrons to come in large numbers.

Tickets are selling at P100 while gates open at 1800hrs.