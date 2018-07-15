Motorist dies at the Makgadikgadi Epic

Police in Sowa Town have confirmed the death of a motorist who tragically lost his life in a road accident near the Makgadikgadi Epic area.

Superintendent Christopher Ndlovu told The Voice newspaper that they are currently investigating a car accident which claimed one life.

“We cannot at the moment say for sure what could have happened but preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was as a result of a head on collision,” Ndlovu confirmed.

The accident according to eyewitnesses, ensued when the deceased’s car tried to overtake unaware of an oncoming vehicle.

“The man is just about 30-years-old. We have informed the family but we are yet to formally inform the immediate family. The fatal accident is the only one recorded during the Makgadikgadi Epic so far, except for a minor accident that happened in the township,” Ndlovu further said and urged the public to exercise caution when driving.

The event which has been graced by former President, Ian Khama, is currently ongoing at the Sowa salt lake venue.