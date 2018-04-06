Motlha’s album release slated for May

• Debut album called African Native

He is undoubtedly the man of the moment following the hit single “Mma Motse”.

The 24 year old with a golden voice has exclusively told Voice Entertainment that he will release his eagerly awaited debut album on May 26.

Motlha Mompe rose to stardom early this year with his first ever single release ‘Mma Motse’ which caught the attention of other artists including Charma Gal, since then Motlha has been booked to perform at major music festivals around the country and was roped in as a late addition to this year’s Hamptons Jazz Festival line-up after a public vote.

Speaking about the album Motlha said, “I have just completed the video and it will be aired for the first time on national television today (Friday). The album launch has been pushed to May 26,” he said.

The album dubbed “African Native” Voice Entertainment has been told will have just about 12 songs. The launch concert will be hosted at the Molapo Stanbic Bank Piazza.

“It has been a long journey of sleepless nights in the studio. In the album I worked with a South African record company called Open mic records which I’m currently signed under,” Motlha added.

The Mmadinare born singer first came to the scene through the talent Search Show My Star in 2014 but was eliminated in the first few rounds of the show. Determined Motlha came back in the next year and was ultimately crowned the My Star Winner 2015.

Fast forward to 2017 Motlha went back to the studio and by January 2018 he released his first ever single “Mma Motse.”

In other songs in the album Motlha features local hip hop sensation ATI in their joint feature called “Hisa Hisa”, he has also featured Zimbabwean Lionell, South Africa’s Zanda Zakusa of the hit song ‘club controller’ fame.

Motlha further insists “I am no one hit wonder. I know the song ‘Mma Motse’ did wonders locally and I am confident about it. But with this album there are other singles that are just as good if not better than Mma Motse, I cannot wait to give it to Batswana.”