This Friday all roads lead to Ditshupo Grounds in Selibe Phikwe where Motlha will be headlining the Phikwe Trade Show After Party.

The ‘Mma Motse’ singer will be supported by Drak of ‘Kea Phikwe’ fame, Ntsa, Luzkat, Mzekillah and Verbal.

The decks will be run by DJ VISA, Benyboi and Tropix.

Penene Ponono will be the MC with the gates scheduled to open at 1800hrs.

Patrons will have to part with P50 at the entrance.