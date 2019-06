Vocalist, Motha is slated to perform at the newly opened Palapye night Club Oxygen this Saturday 22 June.

The new joint in Extension 3 owned by Club Magnate Steve Rahman has become one of the go to places in the country’s fastest developing township.

The ‘Mmamotse’ hit-maker will share the responsibility of entertaining revellers with DJs Luu and Copperhead.

Entry is P30 while ladies get in free before 11pm.