Motiv8 opens fashion stores in Botswana

A new high-end store specializing in high range fashion merchandise opens its doors last Friday at the Game City Mall.

The event marked the first of three stores set to be opened in the next few months, with one to be opened in Galo Mall in Francistown and the third at airport junction in Gaborone.

According to the store owner, Rajesh Nair, the store, named Motiv8 is here to fill the gap of the high range fashion merchandise.

Nair says most of the retailers have been over the years selling just core products, and there was a gap in the market for those who love the expensive stuff.

Motiv8 is expected to be a premium store selling high fashion labels such Le Coq, Levis, Nike, Puma, Adidas, and other selected brands.

“We feel that there are customers who are indeed looking for these brands in Botswana, especially in the main cities, Gaborone and Francistown. So that is why we are planning to open three branches,” said Nair.

Nair says they cannot open many stores for a simple reason that customers are limited.

As much as the store will be selling high-end apparels, it has made life easier for customers by introducing a credit facility as most of the products will have their price starting at P1500, according to Nair.