Mother sues Princess Marina hospital for P5m

A distraught mother whose premature baby was scalded by Princess Marina hospital staff is suing for P5 million.

In her lawsuit, the young mother Isabelle Askeur, 28,has cited both Princess Marina Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Wellness for causing third degree burns on her baby boy through negligence in 2016.

Papers filed at the high court have indicated that Princess Marina’s Dr Allemayu, Dr Lekhutile and Dr Nchingane told Askeur that during incubation the baby was severely burned from his tiny leg, thigh across his left hip and towards the left side of his stomach.

Askeur is demanding P1.5 million for emotional shock and trauma, P2million for the baby’s permanent scars and P1.5 million for the baby’s pain and suffering.

Speaking to The Voice in an interview Askeur’s lawyer, Tuelo Sethapo of Akoonyatse law firm said the burns were caused by the water bottle used to warm the baby, which was not steadily closed resulting in hot water spilling and scalding the baby.

“The child was left with open terrifying third degree wounds over his tiny body. The pain and suffering will continue during the stages of growth of the child. He goes for hip and leg surgery every time his body grows to cater for the growth of the leg and the hip in the normal direction. The child is now disabled and he cannot walk. This is a result of Marina medical employees negligence,” said Sethapo in his submission to the court.

The lawyer further argues that according to medical experts the accused improvised in the procedure to warm the child and that is what has led to the tragic accident.

Both Princess Marina hospital and the Ministry have however refused to accept the blame.

Attorney General Chambers’ lawyer Tshepo Kgaswanyane says the defendants deny any liability or wrongdoing in their actions when treating the patient.

“The hospital took necessary steps to ensure that the patient does not pass on. We deny that there was any spillage or cooking of the patient from the water bottles used to warm the patient, he could have most likely passed on. We deny that boiling water was used in the bottles, warm water was used to warm up the patient,’ argued Kgaswanyane in defence of his clients.

The matter will continue before Judge Godfrey Radijeng on May 2nd 2018.