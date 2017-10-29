Mother slits baby’s throat

Police in Jwaneng are investigating a case in which a 32-year-old woman from Unit One location delivered a baby and allegedly beheaded it with a knife last Wednesday.

The suspet was reported by her housemates to the police, who had all along known about the pregnancy.

Confirming the dreadful incident, Assistant Superintendent Mogotsi Thelo of Jwaneng Police revealed that the mother is likely to be charged with murder. “She has been hospitalized due to high blood pressure. It’s not like the infant was her first, she already has a 10-year-old child,” he said.

He further said that the dead infant was discovered inside the mother’s bedroom wrapped with a towel. “The situation is becoming a concern in Jwaneng, it’s either a mother commits suicide after delivery or kills the baby,” said Thelo.

He also said that the police are investigating a different case in which a newborn baby’s body was retrieved from a pit-latrine at Sese village, but revealed that no arrest has been made as it was discovered in a multi-residential homestead.