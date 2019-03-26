Mother in court for baby’s murder

A 34-year-old Ramokgonami woman appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly killing her newborn baby sometime in October 2009 in Palapye.

Thopho Thato Poti allegedly gave birth and hid the baby in a bag for two days.

The father who reported the matter to the police found the bag.

The baby survived for three more days at the hospital before it died.

Poti did not plead guilty to the charge. The case came for continuation of trial and Poti told the court she had nothing to say for herself.

“ The matter will be set to the 31st of May for judgment and the accused person shall remain on bail until then,” said judge Ketlogetswe.

Outside court the mother of three kids told The Voice the matter she was facing was giving her sleepless nights.

“It is not easy to be charged with murder. Even people in our village have started hurling harsh words at me so much that I ended up going to see social workers for counseling and now it is better,” revealed troubled Poti