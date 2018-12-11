” I left her as a Christmas gift”

Overwhelmed and desperate, a young and single mother from Thamaga village recently abandoned her baby inside a pit latrine in Thamaga village.

Wanthata Wamoretlwa, 22, said after she was discharged from Letsholathebe Clinic in Mogoditshane where she gave birth on September 1st, 2018, she went home to Thamaga and the following morning she hatched a plan to dump the baby in a toilet.

She informed her mother that the baby was not feeling well so she needed to take her to the hospital.

“I went to Kgosing ward near the main kgotla where I found an old pit latrine and got inside with the baby, we spent the whole night there. In the morning while she was still sleeping I left her alone and went home to inform my mother that the baby had died in the hospital,” Wamoretlwa said in an interview.

The distressed young mother said her intention was not to kill, but for some good Samaritan who needed a baby to find her and take her as a Christmas gift.

In shame with her head bowed, Wamoretlwa said that as soon as she got home she received a phone call summoning her to Thamaga Primary Hospital where she found her bouncy baby girl alive and well.

Revealing how she ended up in this difficult predicament, Wamoretlwa told of how she met a man who never told her about his marital status sometime last year only for him to reveal that he was married when she announced the pregnancy.

“When I was 5 months pregnant he gave me P400. 00 to commit abortion but I didnt want to risk death so I used the money to buy some clothes for the baby and myself. He is no longer interested in me and he has warned me to stay away from him and his wife,” Wamoretlwa explained.

A 9-year-old boy who was the first one to discover the baby inside the pit latrine said he was with his friends on a bird hunting mission when they found the baby.

“When I came closer aiming to hit a bird perched on the toilet roof with a stone, I heard baby cries inside so I swiftly ran straight to the other side of the toilet where I heard the crying baby clearly. I peeped inside and saw the baby so I called for help and the baby was rescuedy,” said the boy.

Wamoretlwa recently appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Mokibe-Oahile facing a single count of attempted murder.

Prosecutor Sergeant Modise Masala told the court that the baby was under the care of the grandmother but the young mother was ready to be reunited with her child.

“ Investigations are still ongoing, the accused is undergoing social welfare assessment since she was discharged from the hospital. I have no objection to her being granted a conditional bail,” said Masala.

Wamoretlwa told the court that after counseling with a psychiatric, she has accepted her baby with the hope that she will grow up to be a responsible citizen who will be able to care of her in future.

She also said she only abandoned the baby out of stress and desperation.

Magistrate Mokibe-Oahile granted her conditional bail and ordered her to report to Thamaga police every two weeks, attend court all the times and not to commit an offense while on bail.

She will appear in court on December 13th 2018.