Mother attempts suicide after killing her own children

Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old Zimbabwean mother brutally killed her two children with a knife on Friday morning at Tsolamosese in a suspected family feud.

After slitting her children’s throats the woman is said to have tried to kill herself with the same knife but was rescued by neighbours.

Allegations are that the accused was suffering from depression as her fiance was cheating on her.

Mogoditshane Police Station Commander Superintendent Agreement Mapeu confirmed the incident and said the police received a report at around 2am on Friday from a neighbour who reported the incident.

“We went to the scene of the incident and found the two kids still alive lying on the ground in the pool of blood. We rushed them to the hospital but they died after some hours. It was a 5-year-old boy and his 1 year 10 months old sister. The accused, being their mother is currently admitted at Princess Marina hospital under police escort where she is recuperating. This is a fresh matter and we are still investigating to find out what led the accused to commit such offence,” said Mapeu