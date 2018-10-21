Mosige to undergo knee surgery in SA

Orapa United Captain, Thabang Mosige, was today (Sunday) expected to jet off to South Africa where he is to undergo a knee surgery.

The ‘Ostritches’ yesterday lost 3-1 against against a less fancied Police XI in a BTC Premiership encounter at Otse.

Mara Moloi, Joseph Joseph and Bonolo Fraizer scored for the Jungle Kings while Gofaone Mabaya scored for the Ostriches.

Speaking to Voice Sport after the match, the club coach Bongani Mafu, said Mosige’s absence was heavily felt in the clash against the cops and that his charges were in bad shape.

Mafu said the skipper will be out of play for at least a year after picking the knee injury in their home game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

“His injury is going to affect us especially going into the CAF campaign. We really struggled to convert many chances we had especially on the first 15 minutes of the game. I introduced three strikers in an attempt to get a goal but Police was better than us on the long ball. Our defense was also suspect,” said Mafu

Police Head Coach Mike Sithole said he was impressed by the boys’ play and confidence.

He said his combination is now good and that the players understand his philosophy.

Beaming with confidence, the overjoyed tactician said, together with his new technical bench, they are happy with the team that they are rebuilding.

“It takes a bit of time to build a team but I’m happy that we improve with every game. Coming from a loss and winning against a big team which is on position two, shows a lot of character,” said Sithole.