Mosielele finally draped in leopard skin

Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of Bahurutshe-boo-Manyana yesterday defied Bangwaketse tribal leaders as he finally wore the leopard skin at his coronation despite their protests.

The colourful ceremony that was held at the village kgotla brought together dignitaries from across the country who included Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Ramotswa, Kgosi Thabo Maruje of Masunga, Kgosi Bokamoso Radipitse of Bahurutshe in Tonota, South African traditional leaders and many others.

Kgosi Malope II of Bangwaketse who had been invited and listed in the day’s programme as Chief Advisor, snubbed Mosielele’s coronation and decided to attend Dithubaruba Cultural festival in Molepolole.

The build up to Kgosi Mosielele’s coronation has been riddled with controversy following protests by Bangwaketse royals who disapproved of the ceremony as they believed it undermined their territorial superiority.

Earlier last week government demanded the return of leopard and lion skins that had been granted Mosielele for his coronation and on Friday he decided to hand back the animal trophies and bought his own that he was draped in on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kgosi Gobuamang Gobuamang of Thamaga said the animal regalia symbolises that indeed chieftaincy is hereditary.

For his part, Kgosi Thabo Maruje said despite the misunderstandings ahead of Kgosi Mosielele’s coronation he was happy that at the end he was draped with leopard skin which is his birth right and had inherited from his late father.

