Moshupa-Manyana readies for BDP elective congress

Moshupa-Manyana constituency is readying itself for the 2019 Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) elective congress in which state president, Mokgweetsi Masisi is likely to be challeneged by someone from a rival faction dubbed New Jerusalem.

Moshupa-Manyana branch this week elected its chairman in preparation for the South West region meeting which is expected to be held over the weekend in Kanye village. Masisi is scheduled to attend the meeting.

The Moshupa-Manyana branch candidate for chairmanship, Lentswe Mosanako explained in an interview this week that, “We are fully behind Masisi. We are holding these elections so that we prepare for the congress and the 2019 general elections. We also have to give the president a progressive report when we meet him over the weekend.”

Mosanako is of the view that Moshupa-Manyana constituency has a big role to play in protecting one of their own, fellow democrat, Masisi whose fall out with former president, Lieutenant general Ian Khama Seretse Khama has been playing out in public in recent weeks.

“We are ready for Masisi to run this country beyond 2019 and that is why we are holding these elections today, to put our structures in full force for the campaigns,” Mosanako added.

Asked whether they were motivated by Khama’s recent visit to Moshupa and his plans to officially hand over a house of a destitute man in Moshupa, Mosanako responded by saying, “Khama is not a chief of BDP. He is free to go anywhere he wills to. His visit or visits to Moshupa-Manyana will not shake us. We respect him as a party elder but for now, our allegiance lies with the party president.”

Mosanako who maintains he is not aware that the BDP is divided, added that, “We read about the new Jerusalem faction in newspapers but we are waiting for it. We are of the view that the elective congress has to be held as it is according to the party’s constitution and we have nothing to be afraid of. ”

Rivalry between Masisi and the former president has been making headlines, since April when Masisi became president and Khama stepped down. Nonetheless after taking over from Khama, Masisi brought in drastic changes including reversing some of Khama’s policie, which Batswana hailed as “go baakanya lefatshe,” (correcting the wrongs).