Moseki decries voter trafficking

Umbrella for Democratic Change 2019 candidate for the Francistown East Constituency Morgan Moseki has accused the ruling Botswana Democratic Party of using underhand tactics to cling on to power.

Speaking at a Satellite ward rally addressed by Botswana Congress Party President Dumelang Saleshando, Moseki said the BDP won the constituency in 2014 through voter trafficking.

He said just recently some voters who were trafficked from Tutume confronted an MP and demanded their outstanding balance. “I won’t mention names but we all know that BDP is a minority in Francistown East, but only wins by trafficking voters,” he said.

Francistown East is currently under Honest Buti Billy of the BDP who defeated James Kgalajwe in the primary elections.

The BCP cadre and respected Human Rights lawyer said the ruling party’s trafficking backfired at the recent by-elections in Moselewapula ward. “They didn’t know where the voters were trafficked from and they were rightfully embarrassed,” Moseki said.

His sentiments were shared by Pono Moatlhodi who will also be contesting for the Tonota Constituency under the UDC ticket.

Moathodi also said he saw a large scale voter trafficking in 2014 in his constituency and recently during the BDP ‘s primary elections. “I saw this with my own two eyes. People were ferried with buses to come and vote where they are not eligible to,” he said.

“Just recently voters arrived by train in Francistown. They were ferried with a 29 seater bus and a combi to go and vote in Shashemooke. These people have to be told that they are destroying our democracy,” charged Moathodi.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly who defected to the Botswana National Front following a major fallout with the BDP leadership will once again go head to head with the incumbent, Thapelo Olopeng, in 2019.